நான் நினைச்சா "சின்னம்மா"வையே வெளில கொண்டு வர முடியும்.. தினகரனிடம் பீலா விட்ட புரோக்கர்!

English summary

Addicted to a good life-style and a life of conning people, Sukesh Chandrasekhar was a son who was disowned by his parents. His father who worked at a bank disowned him after realising that his son was a repeat offender. Sukesh is alleged to have told Dinakaran that he is very influential person, well connected in the Delhi circles. He had also assured Dinakaran that he could get his aunt Sasikala Natarajan out of the Bengaluru central jail where she is doing time after being convicted in the disproportionate assets case.