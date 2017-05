பாபர் மசூதி இடிப்பு வழக்கு.. அத்வானி, முரளி மனோகர் ஜோஷி, உமாபாரதி லக்னோ நீதிமன்றத்தில் ஆஜர்

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Union Minister Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi will today appear in a court in Lucknow for the framing of conspiracy charges related to the 1992 razing of the Babri mosque in Ayodhya.