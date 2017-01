முதல் முறையாக திகார் ஆண்கள் சிறையின் எஸ்.பி.யாக ஒரு பெண் நியமனம்

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

"Don't call me a jailer" says a smiling Anju Mangla, the first woman incharge of a men's prison in high-security Tihar jail. Two women, Kiran Bedi and Vimla Mehra, have served as DG of Tihar but it's for the fist time that a woman has been appointed as the superintendent of a men's jail here and has a one-to-one interaction with male inmates on daily basis.