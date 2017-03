ஏறுமுகத்தில் பாஜக... "ஆறு"முகமாக மாறிய காங்கிரஸ்...!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

With big wins in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the saffron spread across the maps of India has only increased. The BJP has also staked a claim to form the government in Goa and Manipur and this has also added to the BJP's dominance across the country. The most noticeable change in the map is the less number of states ruled by the Congress. The Congress is currently ruling in Karnataka, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Pudducherry and Punjab.