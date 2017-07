ஈராக்கில் கடத்தப்பட்ட 39 இந்தியர்கள்... எந்தத் தகவலும் இல்லை என்று மத்திய அரசு கைவிரிப்பு!

India

Gajalakshmi

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

We will do our best in order to find those 39: Foreign Minister of Iraq, Ibrahim al-Jaafari on 39 missing Indians pic.twitter.com/W37Xx52Dwu

English summary

Foreign minister of Iraq says that searches are going on still to find out the missing 39 Indians in Iraq and also added there is no evidence that they are killed or alive.