அடுத்தகட்டத்திற்கு முன்னேறிய இஸ்ரோ.. கப்பலில் இருந்தே செயற்கைக்கோளை கண்காணிக்க புது தொழில்நுட்பம்

India

Veera Kumar

Story first published: Thursday, July 13, 2017, 5:29 [IST]

English summary

Space agency ISRO's Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network 'ISTRAC' has designed and developed a Ship Borne Transportable (SBT) Antenna Terminal to meet the launch vehicle telemetry tracking and command requirements. The 4.6 meter Ship Borne Antenna System has been built indigenously, fulfilling all specifications and has established in-house capability for meeting future requirements, the space agency said.