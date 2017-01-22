பெங்களூரில் விடிந்தும் விடியாமலும் ஜல்லிக்கட்டுக்காக போராடும் தமிழர்கள்- வீடியோ LIVE

பெங்களூரு: பெங்களூரில் உள்ள அல்சூரில் இருக்கும் தமிழ்ச் சங்க கட்டிடத்திற்கு வெளியே ஏராளமான இளைஞர்கள் கூடியுள்ளனர். தமிழ் இளைஞர்கள் அமைதியான முறையில் போராடி வருகிறார்கள்.

இடம்: தமிழ்ச் சங்க கட்டிடம், அல்சூர்

jallikattu, bengaluru, ஜல்லிக்கட்டு, தமிழ் இளைஞர்கள், பெங்களூரு

Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2017, 11:31 [IST]
English summary
Dozens of youngsters assembly outside Tamil sangam in Ulsoor. Silent protests continue with protesting standing on the footpath outside Tamil sangam despite the permission being rejected.
