ஜெ.வுக்கு விதித்த ரூ. 100 கோடி அபராதத்தை வசூலிக்க முடியுமா.. சுப்ரீம் கோர்ட்டில் கர்நாடகா மனு

Story first published: Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 19:36 [IST]

The Karnataka Government has filed a review in the Supreme Court seeking a clarification on the Rs 100 crore fine imposed on Jayalalithaa in the disproportionate assets case. The review seeks a clarification on whether the fine amount can be collected since the SC had said that the case against her stood abated in the event of her death.