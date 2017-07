பெங்களூர் சிறையில் சசிகலாவுக்கு சலுகை.. உயர்மட்ட குழு விசாரணைக்கு கர்நாடக முதல்வர் உத்தரவு

India

Veera Kumar

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Request all to await the outcome of this inquiry. Strict action will be taken against any person found guilty of wrongdoing. 2/2

We have taken serious cognizance of the allegation of irregularities in Bengaluru Central Prison & ordered a high level inquiry. 1/2

English summary

"We have taken serious cognizance of the allegation of irregularities in Bengaluru Central Prison & ordered a high level inquiry.Request all to await the outcome of this inquiry. Strict action will be taken against any person found guilty of wrongdoing", says Siddaramaiah.