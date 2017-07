தமிழகத்தை தொடர்ந்து கர்நாடகாவிலும் இந்திக்கு எதிராக வெடித்தது போராட்டம்!

India

Kalai Mathi



Members of the pro-Kannada group Karantaka Rakshana Vedike (KRV)masked the signboards of multiple metro stations which were written in Hindi. The outfit has been protesting the "imposition" of Hindi in the state. KRV demanded that the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) end the practice of using Hindi signboards at metro stations.