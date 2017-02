சசிகலா மீண்டு வர சட்ட ரீதியாக சான்ஸே இல்லை!

சட்டரீதியாக சசிகலா மீண்டு வர வாய்ப்பே இல்லை என்று சட்ட நிபுணர்கள் கூறியுள்ளனர்.

It is the end of the road for Sasikala Natarajan at least for another ten years. The Supreme Court's verdict that convicted her also sentenced her to undergo imprisonment for four years as was prescribed by the trial court. With the four year sentence and a bar under the Representation of Peoples' Act, Sasikala Natarajan prevents her from contesting an election for the next ten years.