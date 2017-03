மெக்டொனால்ட்ஸில் கர்ப்பிணி சாப்பிட்ட பிரெஞச் ஃபிரைஸில் செத்துக்கிடந்த பல்லி

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Kolkata resident Priyanka Moitra says that she found a lizard in her McDonald's food on Tuesday, 28th February. FIR lodged with police pic.twitter.com/C8fyvOHssg

English summary

Priyanka Moitra who had gone to celebrate her four-year-old daughter's birthday at McDonald's outlet in EM Bypass area of Kolkata, noticed a dead lizard in the French fries.