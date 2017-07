சீனாவை வீழ்த்த மந்திரம்.. ஆர்எஸ்எஸின் அடடே யோசனை!

India

Kalai Mathi

English summary

National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval will visit China this week to take part in the BRICS summit where he is expected to raise the Doklam issue. The RSS has asked all Indians to chant a 'mantra' before their prayers. " Let Kailash, Himlaya and Tibet be delivered from the demonic clutches of China.'