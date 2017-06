நான் ஒரு பைத்தியக்காரன்.. ஜனாதிபதி தேர்தலில் கலக்கல் வேட்பு மனு!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Story first published: Friday, June 16, 2017, 7:24 [IST]

A serial loser from Tamil Nadu and a couple from Mumbai have filed their nominations for the post of next President of India. The Mumbai couple Saira Bano Mohammad Patel and Mohammad Patel have filed their nominations and said it would be good if they become the President and Vice President respectively. However the most interest nomination is from a man in Tamil Nadu who has lost 178 elections. Salem's Dr K Padmaraj has been filing his nominations for various elections for the past 20 years. He wants to maintain his losing streak and make it to the record books.