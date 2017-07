நிதாரி கொலை வழக்கு.. இளம் பெண்களை பலாத்காரம் செய்து கொன்ற காமுகர்கள் இருவருக்கும் தூக்கு தண்டனை

India

Veera Kumar

English summary

The special CBI court on Monday gave death sentence to Surender Koli and Manender Pandher convicted in infamous Nithari killings. Koli and Pandher were pronounced guilty by the CBI court in the murder and attempted rape of a 20-year-old girl. This is eighth of the 16 murder cases against the two. Judgment has already been given in seven cases.