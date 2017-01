ஜல்லிக்கட்டு: மத்திய அரசு அவசர சட்டம் பிறப்பிக்க வாய்ப்பில்லை! தமிழகத்தின் கடைசி நம்பிக்கையும் வீண்

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

The Union Government has decided that it will not come up with an ordinance allowing Jallikattu to be conducted during Pongal this year. Several political parties from Tamil Nadu have been urging the centre to come up with an ordinance to overcome the ban imposed on Jallikattu by the Supreme Court. Highly placed sources say that there is no chance of an ordinance being passed at this stage. The matter is sub-judice since the SC is seized off the matter. After the SC had imposed a ban on the sport, the centre had come up a notification allowing the sport.