தமிழகம் ரூ100 கொடுத்தா ரூ34தான் மத்திய அரசு பங்கு.. ஆனால் உபி, பீகாருக்கு? என்னா அநியாயம்!

Monday, June 12, 2017, 12:25 [IST]

Maharashtra, TamilNadu, Gujarat, and Karnataka account for more than half of all tax collections of the Union government. Contrast that with the average UP who contributes just Rs 7000, roughly one-third of the average Tamilian. But the average UP gets back nearly twice as much from the Centre every year as the average Tamilian.