இந்திய ராணுவத்தில் ஆயுதப் பற்றாக்குறை.. போர் வந்தால் 10 நாட்களுக்குத்தான் தாங்கும்: பகீர் தகவல்

India

Veera Kumar

English summary

The Indian Army faces a shortfall of 40 per cent types of ammunition to fight a 10 day long war. The compliance report of the Comptroller and Auditor General made a mention about the same and placed its findings before the Parliament on Friday.The report said that stockholding of ammunition which is less than that needed for 10 days of warfighting is considered ‘critical’ and an area of high concern. As of March 2013, 50% of types of ammunition (85 out of 170 types) available was for less than 10 days of warfighting.