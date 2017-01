அவசர சட்டத்தை நிரந்தர சட்டமாக்குவது சுலபம்.. தமிழர்களுக்கு அச்சம் வேண்டாம்.. கட்ஜு கருத்து

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

My best wishes are with the people of Tamilnadu, and my heart is overjoyed by their glorious victory. Tamizhar Vazhga ! pic.twitter.com/sQHn4EezPw

Once the Ordinance is made into an Act by the Tamilnadu Legislature, as it certainly will be, it will become a permanent law. So dont worry https://t.co/kh7yFrwkv0

English summary

Once the Ordinance is made into an Act by the Tamilnadu Legislature, as it certainly will be, it will become a permanent law. So dont worry, says former SC judge Markandey Katju.