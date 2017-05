கன்னட நடிகர் ராஜ்குமாரின் மனைவி பர்வதம்மா மரணம்

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Parvathamma Rajkumar, wife of Kannada matinee idol Rajkumar has passed away at the age of 78. She passed away at the M S Ramaiah hospital at Bengaluru at around 4.40 am today. Her body has been taken to her son Raghavendra Rajkumar's residence. Parvathamma Rajkumar The body will be placed at the Poorna Pragna grounds for people to pay their last respects.