ஜனாதிபதி தேர்தலில் வெற்றி பெற்ற ராம்நாத் கோவிந்திற்கு மோடி, ஈபிஎஸ், ஓபிஎஸ் வாழ்த்து

India

Mayura Akilan

Congratulations to Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji on being elected the President of India! Best wishes for a fruitful & inspiring tenure.

English summary

PM Modi tweets, Congratulations to Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji on being elected the President of India! Best wishes for a fruitful inspiring tenure.My best wishes to Kovind ji, it is upon him to uphold the Constitution in letter and spirit in these challenging times, says Meira Kumar