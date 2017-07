இஸ்ரோ முன்னாள் தலைவர் ராவ் மறைவு - பிரதமர் மோடி இரங்கல்

India

Mayura Akilan

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his grief over the death ofISRO former chairman Udupi Ramachandra rai. Modi post his twitter page, Saddened by demise of renowned scientist, Professor UR Rao. His remarkable contribution to India's space programme will never be forgotten.