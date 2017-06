எக்காரணம் கொண்டும் ரேஷன் பொருட்களின் விலை உயர்த்தப்படாது... மத்திய அரசு உறுதி!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

I have written Letters to the Chief Ministers of all states for ensuring priority to members of SC/ST in allotment of Fair Price Shops(FPS).

Story first published: Wednesday, June 28, 2017, 16:45 [IST]

English summary

