சிறையில் சசிகலா விதிமீறல்.. அம்பலப்படுத்திய பெண் போலீஸ் அதிகாரிக்கு அதிரடி டிரான்ஸ்பர்

India

Veera Kumar

Story first published: Monday, July 17, 2017, 13:20 [IST]

English summary

The Karnataka government on Monday transferred D Roopa who as DIG prisons had filed a damning report on Bengaluru Central Jail. ADGP Prisons, H N Sathyanarayana Rao who was accused of corruption has also been transferred.