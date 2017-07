தனி மனித சுதந்திரத்தை பறிக்கிறதா ஆதார்? 5 நீதிபதிகள் பெஞ்ச் விசாரிக்க சுப்ரீம்கோர்ட் உத்தரவு

India

Veera Kumar

English summary

The Supreme Court has decided to set up a 5 judge Bench to decide on whether Aadhaar violated right to privacy. A batch of petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the decision to make Aadhaar mandatory. The petitioners contended that it amounted to violation of the provisions under right to privacy. The petitioners had alleged that collection of personal details like finger prints and iris scan violated the right to privacy.