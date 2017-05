மனைவியை சமாளிக்க முடிவில்லை.. புலம்பும் சேவாக்

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Godji invited for #SachinPremiere ,but Biwi ji took me away to a holiday. Godji toh prasad chadake maan jaate hain,but Biwi ji kahaan maanti pic.twitter.com/GnZGzDwaIW

English summary

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag who is quite well known for his hilarious Tweets got into the act once again by blaming his wife for missing Sachin Tendulkar's special screening of his biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams.