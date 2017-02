பெங்களூரில் பட்டப்பகலில் துப்பாக்கி சூடு.. காரில் சென்ற காங். பிரமுகர், டிரைவர் படுகாயம்

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Bengaluru: Agricultural Produce Market Committee President shot by unknown assailants near Kogilu Junction; details awaited pic.twitter.com/eU28XwfCfR

Story first published: Friday, February 3, 2017, 14:17 [IST]

Bike-borne assailants opened fire at a car injured one person in Bengaluru's Yelahanka police station limits on Friday.