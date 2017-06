இந்தியாவின் 6வது கண் கார்ட்டோசாட்.. பூமியின் படங்களை அனுப்பி அசத்தல்!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Story first published: Thursday, June 29, 2017, 5:06 [IST]

The Cartosat -2 series satellite for earth observation, also known as India's 'sixth eye in the sky', has sent back its first images to the Earth.The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shared the spectacular images from Cartosat-2 on its official Twitter account.