மத்திய அரசின் ஜல்லிக்கட்டு அறிவிக்கை ரத்து நடவடிக்கையை ஏற்குமா சுப்ரீம் கோர்ட்? அடுத்து என்ன

Story first published: Wednesday, January 25, 2017, 9:53 [IST]

English summary

On Tuesday the centre informed the Supreme Court that it was withdrawing the notification on Jallikattu. It was clearly a move to pre-empt and adverse order on the issue. The Union Government had on January 2 2016 issued a notification by which it allowed the use of bulls, including their exhibition and training as performing animals in Jallikattu with certain conditions.