ஜெ.வுக்கு எதிராக வாதாடியே கோடீஸ்வரரான கர்நாடக அரசு வக்கீல் அதிரடி ஆச்சார்யா!

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Rs 1,06,86,018 was the amount paid to senior advocate B V Acharya who fought the Jayalalithaa disproportionate assets case for the state of Karnataka. Senior advocate, Dushyant Dave who represented Karnataka in the Supreme Court was paid Rs 95,16,500. The information was revealed to an RTI activist, T Narasimhamurthy by the advocate general's office in Karnataka.