4 லாரிகளில் தேர்தல் ஆணையத்தில் இபிஎஸ் கோஷ்டி 3,10,000 பிரமாண பத்திரங்கள் தாக்கல்!

Monday, June 12, 2017, 14:50 [IST]

The visit to the EC comes a day after former chief minister O Panneerselvam, dissolved a seven-member panel. There were a whopping 3,10,000 affidavits taken in four trucks to the office of the Election Commission. Tamil Nadu Law Minister CV Shanmugham reached the Election Commission office on Monday morning to stake claim to the AIADMK’s ‘two-leaf’ symbol as merger talks broke down between the rival party factions.