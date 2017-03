ஜாதி வாக்குகளை சாமர்த்தியமாக கவர்ந்த பாஜக.. உ.பி. வெற்றிக்கு கட்ஜு சொல்லும் காரணம்

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

The BJP has won an astounding victory in U.P. I confess I was totally wrong in my prediction of a victory by the SP-Congress alliance. Samajwadi Party only cares for the Yadavas, and not other OBCs, and the BJP cashed in on this grievance by giving 130 tickets to non Yadav OBCs. So probably a majority of the non Yadav OBCs, who constitute 30% of U.P.s population, voted for BJP.