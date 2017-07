இந்தியாவின் முதல் செயற்கைக்கோள் ஆரியப்பட்டாவை விண்ணில் ஏவ முக்கிய பங்காற்றிய யு.ஆர்.ராவ்!

India

Kalai Mathi

English summary

ISRO former chairman UR Rao passes away. At the age of 85. UR Rao was a chairman of ISRO from 1984 to 1994. He was born in Karnataka in the year of 1932. Central govt honored him with the Padma awards. UR Rao worked for the Indian first aryabhata satellite