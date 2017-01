காங்கிரஸ் கட்சியின் மூத்த தலைவர் எஸ்.எம். கிருஷ்ணா தீவிர அரசியலில் இருந்து ஓய்வு பெற முடிவெடுத்துள்ளாராம்.

English summary

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and union minister in the UPA regime S M Krishna has retired from active politics, say sources. The congressman is said to have sent a letter to All India Congress Committee Chief Sonia Gandhi appraising her of his decision to quit active politics. In a letter to Mrs Gandhi, S M Krishna is said to have asked for him to be relieved from the party's primary membership.