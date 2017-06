கோஹ்லிக்கு வாழ்நாள் தடை...கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள் மீது முட்டை, தக்காளி வீசுங்க...நடிகர் கமால் ரஷீத்கான்

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

5) You all fixers @imVkohli @YUVSTRONG12 @msdhoni shud stop fooling ppl n retire immediately if you ppl have even little shame #IndVsPak

4)Ppl should throw eggs n tomatoes on players at the airport, when they return from london coz they are real Deshdrohi, who sold themselves.

3) Govt should revoke recognition of #BCCIPvtLtd who is fooling 130Cr Indians along with players n making crores of rupees by fixing matches

1)All the players of Indian team should be banned by govt from playing cricket coz they have sold themselves n pride of India. #IndVsPak

2)Virat Kohli should be banned from playing cricket for lifetime for selling pride of 130Cr Indians to Pakistan. He shud be behind the bars.

English summary

Bollywood actor Kamaal Rashid Khan posted some aggressive tweets about Indian team and went on to say that Virat Kohli should be banned from playing the game for life.