சசிகலாவுக்கு விஐபி சலுகை வழங்க லஞ்சம் வாங்கிய பெங்களூரு ஐபிஎஸ் அதிகாரி! திடுக்கிடும் தகவல்கள்!

English summary

A senior IPS officer in Karnataka has alleged AIADMK leader VK Sasikala is getting VIP treatment in jail, and that there are rumours she paid huge bribes to officials for this. DIG Roopa, in her recent report to her boss, said Sasikala - who is housed at a prison in Bengaluru in a corruption case - is getting facilities, including a special kitchen counter to cook food for her.