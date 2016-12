சேகர் ரெட்டி கூட்டாளி பரஸ்மால் லோதா யார் தெரியுமா?

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

The Enforcement Directorate arrested businessman Parasmal Lodha from Mumbai for converting over Rs 25 crore old currency into new notes. A fierce businessman, Lodha was called, " Extra Floor Lodha or Fiddler on the Roof," after he added extra floors illegally to a building. Lodha however managed to legalise this thanks to the clout he had with the authorities and police.