பாஜகவின் தலித் பிரிவு தலைவர், வழக்கறிஞர்.. யார் இந்த ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த்?

English summary

The BJP today announced that Ram Nath Kovind will be their candidate for the next President of India. Kovind is currently the Governor of Bihar.Ram Nath Kovind was born on 1 October 1945 at Derapur district.He was elected to Rajya Sabha from state of Uttar Pradesh during the two terms of 1994-2000 and 2000-2006. He is an advocate by profession and practised at Delhi.He is a former President of the BJP Dalit Morcha (1998-2002) and President of the All-India Koli Samaj. He also served as national spokesperson of the party. On 8 August 2015 the President of India appointed him the Governor of Bihar.