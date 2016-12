டிரான்ஸ்பர் கேட்ட பெண்ணிடம் உறவு வைத்த கர்நாடக மாஜி அமைச்சர்.. அதிர்ச்சி வீடியோ வெளியானது எப்படி?

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Story first published: Saturday, December 24, 2016, 20:39 [IST]

A woman Political leader and a former police officer are under the scanner after for allegedly planting a camera in former minister, H Y Meti's residence who resigned after a sex tape became public. Informed sources tell OneIndia that several others too are behind planting the hidden camera in the former minister's house.