அதிமுகவின் இரட்டை இலை யாருக்கு?- இன்னும் சற்று நேரத்தில் விசாரணை- live

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

The Election Commission of India will take a call on which faction of the AIADMK would get to retain the party's symbol. Both the Sasikala and O Panneerselvam factions would argue before the EC to stake a claim to the two leaves which is the symbol of the AIADMK.