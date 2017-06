பொருளாதார வீழ்ச்சியை மறைக்க அவசரப்படும் பாஜக அரசு? டிமானிடைசேஷன் வழியில் ஜிஎஸ்டி! #gstrollout

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Story first published: Friday, June 30, 2017, 10:47 [IST]

Why central government is showing so much hurry in implementing GST in the middle of the financial year, contrary to the general principles of implementing at the beginning of financial year. Are they trying to cover up economic downfall, by bringing in unreported sectors in the economic index till now. It is a huge surprise to see the implementation when the important e Form software is not yet ready. There is not even tender offered for e Form software as told by none other than Finance Minister Arun Jaitely. With out proper implementation, it may lead to another disaster like demonetization