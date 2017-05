Exclusive: ராஜிவ் காந்தி கொலையும், இந்திய உளவு அமைப்பின் பித்தலாட்டமும்.. சிபிஐ அதிகாரி பரபர பேட்டி

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Why was the SPG cover for Rajiv Gandhi withdrawn? Why was the decisionto give him NSG cover taken only on 20th May 1991 when the threatperception was known months in advance. Rajeev Gandhi was assassinatedon May 21 1991. These are some key questions asked by K Raghothaman,the CBI's lead investigator in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.Raghothaman speaking exclusively to OneIndia said within a month ofRajiv's security being withdrawn, he was given cover by the Delhipolice. Is that the kind of cover to be given when the threatperception was so high.