ஜீப்பில் ஏற மாட்டேன்.. சீறிய சசிகலா.. சிறையில் அடைக்கப்பட்டபோது நடந்தது என்ன?

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Sasikala Natarajan, convicted in a 66 crore disproportionate assets case and asked to pay a fine of Rs 10 crore told Bengaluru police that 'she was no petty thief'. A video of Sasikala Natarajan walking into the Parappana Agrahara central jail on February 15 had created a flutter on social media. When asked by a policeman to sit in the police jeep that would take her to the prison, Sasikala refused to 'sit in a police jeep like a petty thief'.