இந்தியாவில் மட்டும் ஏன் முத்தலாக் உள்ளது? சுப்ரீம் கோர்ட் கேள்வி

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Story first published: Friday, May 12, 2017, 13:15 [IST]

English summary

There is nothing called triple talaq the Supreme Court was told. While arguing the matter, the amicus curae informed the court that all over the world it is believed that if you say triple talaq six times, it means once. If a man says talaq thrice, it only means once, Salman Khurshid, the amicus curae said.