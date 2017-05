குஜராத் ராணுவ வீரர்கள் மட்டும் எல்லையில் வீர மரணம் அடைவதில்லையே எப்படி? அகிலேஷ் யாதவ் கேள்வி

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

"Soldiers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, South India and other places have been martyred but have you seen a martyr from Gujarat? asked Akhilesh Yadav. His insensitive comments came as a mockery of the sacrifice made by Indian soldiers guarding the borders. Akhilesh Yadav made callous statements about martyrs while speaking to the media on Wednesday. Soon enough, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh drew flak for his 'divisive' comments.