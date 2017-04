தமிழர்கள் கறுப்பர்களாம்... பாஜகவின் தருண் விஜய் திமிர் பேச்சால் சர்ச்சை!

தமிழர்கள் உட்பட தென்னிந்திய மக்களை கறுப்பர்கள் என பாஜகவின் தருண் விஜய் இழிவாக பேசியிருப்பது பெரும் சர்ச்சையை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது.

Mywords perhaps were not enough to convey this.Feel bad,really feel sorry, my apologies to those who feel i said different than what I meant https://t.co/I7MddEJk5W

English summary

Former MP and BJP leader Tarun Vijay landed himself in a controversy after he attempted to justify that Indians were not racist. Speaking to Al Jazeera English, the BJP leader in an attempt to shut another panellist said, "If we were racist, why would we have the entire south (India)? Which is you know, completely Tamil, you know Kerala, you know Karnataka and Andhra. Why do we live with them? We have blacks, black people around us.