Exclusive: தூர்தர்ஷன் சேனல் நம்பர் 1 இடத்திற்கு கொண்டு வரப்படும்: பிரசார் பாரதி சிஇஓ

Shashi Shekhar Vempati was on Friday appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Prasar Bharati Board. The road ahead for Shekhar, an IIT Bombay alumnus, is a tough one and he hopes to transform both Doordarshan and All India Radio during his 5 year stint. In this interview with OneIndia, Shashi Shekhar speaks about the road ahead and also adds, "when we are done restoring the "glory of DD and AIR" by 2022 the rest will look like pale versions of a transformed DD and AIR.