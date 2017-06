அதிமுக நினைத்தால் பாஜக கனவைத் தகர்க்க முடியும்.. எப்படி தெரியுமா?

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

With 63.1 per cent of the electoral college votes with the NDA in the elections for the next President of India is already a foregone conclusion. The opposition on Thursday selected Meira Kumar as its candidate, but that is unlikely to dent the chances of the NDA candidate, Ram Nath Kovind. Ram Nath Kovind 48.9% of the votes are NDA's own, and the support of several non-NDA regional parties has taken the figure beyond 63%.