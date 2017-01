பெங்களூரில் மீண்டும் ஒரு மானபங்க சம்பவம்.. நடு ரோட்டில் பெண்ணின் நாக்கை கடித்த காமுகன்

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Even before Bengaluru recovers from new year's eve molestation shame yet another incident of molestation has been reported from K G Halli locality of the city. The incident of molestation is said to have taken place on Friday morning at around 6.30. The victim had filed a complaint with the local police.