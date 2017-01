ஜல்லிக்கட்டுக்காக டல்லாஸ் டவுண்டவுணில் 1500 தமிழர்கள் மாபெரும் பேரணி…. உண்ணாவிரதம்!

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

More than 1500 Tamils gathered in Downtown Dallas, Texas on Sunday morning and went for a procession supporting Jallikkattu. There were day long agitation in Pioneer Plaza and 50 people participated on hunger strike supporting the cause. Protection was provided by Dallas Police and private security agency. Children, teenagers, adults and senior citizens were equally there in numbers supporting Jallikattu and Tamil Farmers welfare. Local Television channels covered the procession and fast.